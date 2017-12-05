Darts league action is hotting up

In the Friday Night Darts League, Rob Scrupps was beaten 3-2 by Andy Joyce.

Kev Lenton couldn’t kickstart his comeback and fell 3-1 to Paul Taylor, while Alison Royal beat Harry Lee by the same scoreline.

Mark Baily faced highflying newcomer Tom Whitehouse in a thrilling five-leg game where both players scored well and faced off on the doubles in each leg.

In the end Tom come out on top Winning 3-2.

Another five-leg thriller saw Andy Bird take on Darren Avison.

Both players had their chances in each leg but in the end Andy took the final leg.

Harry Lee returned to face Rob Scrupps in another one that went all the way.

Rob found the double to win 3-2.

Division Two: K. Lewis 0 S. Williams 3, B. Wilkinson 2 Jake Lamyman 3, Ali Baker 3 M. Hales 1, Emma Grant 0 J. Layton 3, Bradley Butler 3 Damien Hatfield 1, J. Birtwistle 2 Aaron Upsall 3, Ben Leadbeater 1 Matthew Grant 3, M. Hales 3 E. Grant 0, A. Upsall 2 B. Leadbeater 3.

Division Three: Billy Aucote 0 Jason Lamy 3, Louise Willicombe 1 Carl Baily 2, Muriel Almond 0 Georgie Lee Ann 3, Kaylie Leedle 0 Phil Burman 3, Sophie Marston 3 Gina Peters 0.