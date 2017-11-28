Darts league scores

Boston Friday Night Individual Darts League
Division Two results: K. Lewis 3 B. Butler 2, B. Leadbeater 0 N. Pratt 3, B. Wilkinson 2 A. Upsall 3, Jake Lamyman 3 M. Hales 2, B. Butler 0 S. Williams 3, A. Gurton 3 J. Layton 1, A. Baker 3 M. Grant 0, J. Birtwistle 2 D. Hatfield 3, B. Wilkinson 3 D. Hatfield 2, Jake lamyman 3 A. Baker 1, S. Williams 3 E. Grant 0, J. Layton 0 B. Butler 3, D. Hatfield 3 A. Gurton 1, E. Grant 1 K. Lewis 3, M. G.Grant 3 B. Wilkinson 2, N. Pratt 2 J. Birtwistle 3.
Highest checkout: D. Hatfield 104.
