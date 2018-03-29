Darts pros turn on style

Darts pros Dennis Priestley and Jamie Caven put on a show this week.

Two-time world champ Priestley had spent three days in the area, taking part in three exhibitions.

The first was at Jester’s Bar, Mablethorpe, where he played 16 matches against local players on Thursday.

The following day he was at Old Leake’s White Hart, before linking up with Caven at Skegness’ Seaview Pub on Saturday night.

Both players played six singles befoee taking part in some doubles matches.

Each venue was packed as the oche aces put on superb shows.

In the Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One, Ex Service 501s fielded an understrength team at Seaview Next Tuesday, and went down 3-9.

Sean Kirby (2x100, 125, 140) and Kristian Thein (100, 3x140) were the high scorers for the Seaview - who moved to the top of the table - and Lee Woods (100, 2x140) and Martin Boss (3x100, 125) were on the sheet for the 501s.

Leaders Rowdy Mob were at home to lowly Liberal Lads, and with Paul Gelder (3x100, 122, 2 x140, 180, 18 dart leg) making his return for the Lads, they were level 3-3 after the singles.

They then took an unassailable lead in the pairs thanks to Paul and Pete Sharpe and Mark Carter (100, 121, 125, 160) with partner Gordon Mcquillan (3x100, 123).

Shane Lowe (2x100, 121, 140) and Jim Wilson won the final pairs for the Mob, but the lads secured an unlikley 7-5 win.

Ex Service Cobras took the lead against Barkham Arms thanks to Ian Chamberlain, but Barkham dug in and won every other point to run out 11-1 winners.

Ex Service Sports were at home to the Cricket Club, winning 12-0 with Brad Martin (6x100, 110, 140, and a 16 dart leg), Gary Garton (4x100, 140) and Mark Gray (2x100, 174 and a 110 finish) the highest scorers.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, leaders Red Arrows were at home to Vine.

Despite hitting 2x100, 123, 140, Nick Casswell lost the first singles, but that must have been the kick up the backside they needed as they won 11-1 winners.

Andrew Cooper (2x100, 2x 140), Stuart Hodson (100, 140), Mark Simpson (3x100, 121, 140) did the most damage.

The WMC Aces began Friday level at the top before they entertained third-placed Seaview Raiders.

Raiders led 4-2 after the singles with Peter East (100, 105, 125) doing most damage for the away team, but Spencer Davis (3x100, 104) and partner Steve Chapman, Phil Muggeson (3x100) and partner Rui Mason won the opening two pairs to swing it back.

However, Steven Emsen and Pete East held their nerve to force the 6-6 draw.

Liberal Us could only muster five for the second week running, but still managed to secure an 8-4 win over Welcome Hillbiliies, where Hillbillies’ Nidge Stocks was the highest scorer with 100, 125, 137.

Qualifiers for the Seaview Invitational are approaching the half way stage.

Further events this week are on: Thursday, March 29 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); Sunday, April 1, Angel Inn, Wainfleet (3pm).