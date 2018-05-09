Darts title for Hasnip

The Boston Central Tuesday Darts League held their Finals and Presentation Night at the Pilgrim Lounge last week.

The guest MC for the night was World Professional BDO referee Ian Tilley.

The first final of the night was the Division Two/Three Pairs final, Alan Sharp and Mark Neal (Hammer & Pincers A) beating New Inn B’s Shane Jones and Daniel Hibbert 3-0.

The Division One Pairs final was an all-Flying Club B battle, Martin Palmer and Dave Hasnip beating teammates Shane Parker and Duncan Hunt 3-2.

The Mick Hardstaff Three-a-Side final saw Division One Flying Club B’s S. Parker, D. Hasnip and J. Booth beat Darren and Derek Taylor with Paul Smith, of Division Two’s Little Peacock, 5-1.

The 1-10 Doubles final was between Nigel Pratt (Golden Lion B) and Joby Booth (Flying Club B), Joby winning 2-0.

The Division Three final saw Adam Maddy (Eagle C) beat teammate Chris Lovelace 2-0, before the Division Two final saw Damian Hatfield (Golden Lion B) beat Mark Baily (BSC B) 3-0.

Another all-Flying Club B encounter saw Dave Hasnip win the Division One final, beating Duncan Hunt 3-0.

Roll of honour: Division One: 1 Flying Club B, 2 The Eagle D, 3 King’s Arms A; Most 180s - M. Palmer (8); high finish - Luke Cammack (160).

Division Two: 1 Little Peacock, 2 Hammer & Pincers A, 3 Fairfield Lounge; high finish - Dave Hill, Fairfield Lounge (116),

Division Three: 1 The Eagle A, 2 Golden Lion C; highest finish - Adam Maddy, Eagle (151); most 180s - G. Appleby (two).