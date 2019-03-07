Dave and Anthea win

Kirton Holme GC played the final round of the Mixed Winter Series.

The nine-hole betterball stableford competition started in November and is played over five monthly rounds.

After the final round the top three were locked on the same score.

Dave Spence and Anthea Hall’s final round of 23 saw them claim the title, ahead of runners-up Shane Rowett and Trica Sharpe (21) and third-placed Ian Goor and Lorraine Bush.

The winners are pictured collecting their trophies from last year’s club captain Barry Hunt.