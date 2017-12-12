Dawson edges past Williams in thriller

Sam Dawson met Mark Williams in one of the best games of the season in the Friday Night Individual Darts League.

The Championship contest at Boston Snooker Centre featured two 180s and a new highest average.

Both players scored brilliantly and near enough hit their doubles at the first time of asking.

Sam and Mark threw a 180 apiece and, in the end, Sam took the game 3-1 with an average of 25.75.

However, Mark remains a point clear at the top.

Kev Lenton faced Andy Joyce in a hard-fought battle.

The contest went to five with Kev coming out on top in the final leg.

Harry Lee met Andy Bird in a game that was over quickly, Harry winning 3-0 despite Andy battling throughout.

Mark Baily faced Alison Royal in a five-leg thriller which could have gone either way.

However, Alison stepped up in the final leg.

Rob Cade took on Mark Williams in a tense game, Mark winning 3-1.

Highflying Tom Whitehouse met Kev Lenton in his second game of the night.

A 3-1 score made sure Kev had a good evening at the oche.

Another five-legger saw Wally Almond edge out Andy Joyce 3-2.

In Division Two, Jake Lamyman beat Ben Leadbetter 3-2.

Aaron Upsall defeat Adam Gurton in a five-legger and Nigel Pratt got the better of Bradley Butler 3-1.

Two 3-0 results saw Matt Grant beat Jimmy Birtwhistle and Adam Gurton defeated by Nigel Pratt.