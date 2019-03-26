Debut for Town boxer Stanaitis

Boston Town ABC boxer Arturas Stanaitis travelled to Leicester on Friday night to compete in his first bout.

Former kickboxer Kenny Nettleton, from Earl Shilton ABC, was his opponent.

In the first round both boxers started off cautiously, neither wanting to rush in.

Arturas started working behind his jab and made the most of the spacious ring to work on the backfoot.

As the round progressed both boxers started to pick up the pace, both having an equal share off success with their shots.

In round two the home boxer came out firing, appearing to be more confident.

The Earl Shilton boxer became the aggressor, firing punches and pushing Arturas back and forcing him to fight off the backfoot and make the home boxer miss.

Arturas picked up the pace at the end of the round with powerful explosive combinations but the gritty Hinckley boxer wasn’t going anywhere.

The last round once again saw Nettleton come out firing, wanting to take the fight to the Boston lad.

Arturas tried countering punches, but with his lack off experience he was really tested as the Earl Shilton boxer was awarded the win.