Defeat on the road for West golfers

Boston West Golf Club’s seniors have tasted defeat on the road.

The team competed in two away matches, and were beaten in both.

Sixteen players enjoyed the hospitality from the seniors of Blankney GC on a beautiful day where the home side won 6-2.

With halving two of the matches, it was left to Peter Kelly and Ian McKenzie to register the only win against John Watson and Gordon Brenchley.

Boston West results: Bill Laing and Phil Thomas halved; John Baker and Terry Coulter lost 6-4; Keith Boothby and John Chain halved; Norman Stanley lost 3-2; Graham Goor and Graham Squires lost 6-5; Peter Kelly and Ian McKenzie won 2-0; Simon Cooper and Erik Andersen lost 6-5; Les Martin and Ken Ashforth lost by one hole.

The seniors played at Skegness at the excellent Seacroft Golf Club.

On a sunny but windy day the home side came out on top, winning 4.5-1.5.

With six pairs playing, it was Graham Squires and Phil Thomas, Terry Coulter and Les Martin and Graham Goor and Keith Boothby who ran the opposition close, halving their matches.

Bill Laing and Ken Ashforth lost 3-2; Norman Stanley and John Chain lost 3-2 and John Baker and Simon Cooper lost 5-4.