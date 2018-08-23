Dianne tackles scenic Nottingham 10k route

Boston Community Runners’ Dianne Houghton travelled to Nottingham for the Run for All 10k.

The flat and fast route starts and finishes at Nottingham Rugby Club, with the course taking runners on a journey through the scenic Lady Bay area, where they were cheered on by crowds of enthusiastic spectators.

The route then took the runners to the stunning Holme Pierrepont Country Park, home to the National Watersports Centre, where they took on a lap of the Regatta Lake, before heading for home.

Dianne had a very good run and beat the time she clocked at Grimsby last month, crossing the finish line in 55.23.

Making the short trip down the A16 to Thorney near Peterborough for the flat Fenland five-mile roadrace were Michael Corney and Neil Goodwin.

Despite a rather strong head wind the Boston runners both recorded excellent times for the distance.

Michael raced home in 38.48 with Neil not too far behind, crossing the finish in 42.20.

Boston Community Runners meet for social runs of varying distances on Thursdays at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue.

They also meet on Tuesdays at 7pm for structured coached sessions on the Tommy Clay track at Princess Royal Sports Arena, and for casual runs over the weekend, including the parkrun on Saturday morning at the Witham Country Park.

Find out more about the club by visiting their website - www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk