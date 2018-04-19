Doig wins the Tour of the Wolds

Boston Wheeler Kenny Doig put in the miles as he was the first rider home at the Tour of the Wolds.

The 55-mile route begins and ends in Louth, incorporating a route around the range of hills.

Kenny crossed the line in 3 hrs 01 mins, a full seven minutes quicker than second place.

The first round of Boston Wheelers’ Go-Ride racing series for youngsters begins on April 25.

It is a series of seven races open to any under 16 on any bike and round one will be held at Tattershall Kart Centre, Lodge Road, Tattershall.

Points will be awarded for each night’s racing, with the best five scores from each entry counting towards their final result.

Entry on the night is £5.

Youngsters can register from 6pm, with racing beginning at 6.30pm.