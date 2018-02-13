Don and dusted

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League saw leaders Donington 1 smash BSC 2 in the Acorn Taxis Super League.

Sean Swinburn, Craig Fitter and Stuart Atkin beat Gary Charlton, Terry Lumley and Lee Ford. Third on Grant Marshall saved the whitewash, taking a frame from the 1’s Graham Cripsey.

BSC 3 continued their winning run, taking a 5-3 victory at BSC 4. Paul Raymond, Craig Lee and Danny Horgan of the 4 drew with Nigel Robinson, Chris Ellis and Andrew Swan before Tim Calvey lost to Neil Hutson to settle the outcome.

BSC 11 took a good away win from BSC 10 and a step in the right direction of getting out of the relegation zone. John Sharp and Luke Arons of the 11 beat Carl Baily and Mario Richards as teammates Adam Cammack and Matthew Bradbury drew with the 10’s Andy Upsall and Richard Ladds.

Breaks: J. Sharp 52, C. Ellis 46, S. Atkin 39, N. Robinson 34, P. Raymond 32, A. Swan 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier, leaders BSC 20 continued their winning run against BSC 16. Luis Hoyles, Daley Richardson and Danny Newton of the 20 drew with Andy Lawrence, Paul Spencer and David Cutting before Jamie Turner proved the difference, beating Mick Marshall.

Cons 7 and Cons 6 met with the 6’s Matt Turner taking the initiative against Charlie Rolfe before Chris Spencer and Ben Wrigglesworth split with Dean Simmonds and Paul Goodacre.

The 6’s Liam South lost out to Paul Revell, who rescued the draw for his team.

Kirton Leisure 5 couldn’t get the home win against BSC 8, Steve Greensmith on first for 8 making the difference by beating Jamie Brinkley before the other games were all shared.

Shaun Dunmore, Adam Norton and Gary Dunmore drew with Steve Sharp, Julian Furnell and Andy Bush.

BSC 5 played BSC 12, Sam Hill and Sam Dawson of the 5 losing to Graham Day and Alan Peck.

The 5’s Pete Grooby and Joe Hardstaff drew with Neil Morris and Alan Laws.

Breaks: J. Turner 37, 23, 23, C. Spencer 27, P. Goodacre 26, A. Laws 25, 20 Alan Peck & B. Wrigglesworth 20.

Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One promotion favourites Cons 5 and Shoddys 3 played out a draw, with everyone getting a point for their team.

Jim Ely, Russ Snade, Dom and John Vines of the 3 played Alan Haycock, Nathan Yardley, Bill Spooner and Derek Wood respectively.

Fellow promotion contenders Cons 1 beat Cons 2.

Bob Clark, on first, made all the difference by beating Keith Carrington before the others all split.

S. Richardson, Paul Tether and Des Forbes of the 1 drew with Gary Middleton, Dale Sawer and Martin Griggs.

BSC 6 took on Graves Park, Mike Deal of the 6 drawing with Ged Hall on first. Gordon Russell and Paul Argyle of the 6 both won against John and Martin Hodgson before Paul Creasey 6 lost to John Clarke for a 5-3 finish.

In their catch-up game from last week, Shoddys 3 demolished Kirton 1.

G. Snade, John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn all beat Kev Lymer, Wayne Burton and Adam Gurton of the 1 with Ian Parnell on third, taking the 1’s only point by splitting with Jim Ely.

Breaks: G. Middleton 38, M. Griggs 24, M. Hodgson & J. Clarke 21.

In the Kingston Construction Division, saw BSC 17 met BSC 7.

The 17’s Paul Leary took the first before drawing with Craig Churchman.

His teammates all succumbed to the 7’s players, Peter Lowe, Dom Elsom and Jim Hartley losing to Kev Hirst, Chris Hirst and Jason Pocklington.

West End dominated BSC 18, Kev Stait beating Connor Charlton, P. Orrey drawing with Daniel Lumley and Darryl Green and John Bell beating opponents Mark Stafford and Andy Bird.