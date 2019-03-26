Donington 1 closing in on Shodfriars 20

Donington 1 reduced Shodfriars 20’s lead at the top of the Boston Snooker Centre Super League table to six points thanks to an 8-0 demolition of Cons 7.

Craig Fitter started the ball rolling against Paul Goodacre, before Sean Swinburn, Vince Fitter and Sean Atkins defeated J. Simmons, Dean Simmons and Charlie Rolfe respectively.

At the top of the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League, Shods hosted BSC 20 and drew 4-4.

Darren Christian and Daley Richardson shared the opening frames, as did Carl Rowe and Steve Mooney. Tom Hill defeated Luis Hoyles to put Shods 4-2 ahead before Jamie Turner replied against Joe Welch.

BSC 11 hosted BSC 3 and played out a 4-4 draw. John Sharp and Chris Ellis split the first two frames before Luke Arons put 11 3-1 ahead, beating Andy Swan.

Josh Fell and Neil Hutson shared their frames while the final two frames were awarded to BSC 3 as BSC 11 didn’t have a fourth player.

Breaks: C. Rowe 41, T. Hill 44, J. Turner 40, C. Fitter 59, 46, V. Fitter 56, S. Atkin 46.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Kirton 5 edged further away from a releagation battle thanks to a hard-fought 5-3 win over a struggling Shods 3.

Jamie Brinkley and Jim Ely shared the opening frames. Shods then took a 3-1 lead as Russ Snade defeated Louis Wong.

Andy Bush levelled against Dan Collins before Julian Furnell secured the win by defeating Dick Crunkhorn.

BSC 8 kept up the pressure on the Top two thanks to a comfortable 6-2 win over bottom side Cons 5.

Stef Taylor gave BSC the lead against Alan Haycock. Nathan Yardley and Carl Woods shared the next two frames, as did Billy Spooner and Shaun Dunmore. Gary Dunmore secured BSC’s win against Derek Wood.

With Cons 6 having a bye this week, BSC 10 returned to the top of the table after a 6-2 win over BSC 16.

Brett Skinner and Mario Richards split the opening frames. Nick Hanson then defeated Stan Matthews, Dan Burt beat Mick Marshall and Dave Cutting and Rick Ladds shared the last two frames.

Breaks: A. Bush 21, J. Furnell 26, N. Yardley 21, G. Dunmore 25, D. Burt 23, R. Ladds 23.

Cotts Builders Division One leaders Cons 3 travelled to second-placed BSC 12 this week and came away with a 4-4 draw.

Paddy Kearns beat Neil Morris to give Cons a 2-0 lead. Graham Johnson and Laurence Brown shared their frames, Alan Laws levelled the match when he saw off the challenge from Peter Epton and Alan Peck then gave BSC a 4-3lead before Scot Gray rescued the draw for Cons.

Cons 2 played host to Kirton 1 and came away with a needed 5-3 win.

Adam Gurton gave Kirton the lead when he beat Keith Carrington. Gary Middleton levelled the scores when he defeated Kevin Lymer.

Dale Sawer put Cons 4-2 ahead, beating Wayne Burton, and Dave Whyler and Ian Parnell shared the last two frames.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 9 played host to BSC 21, winning 5-3.

Callum Simmons and Thomas Vamplew shared the opening frames before Gav Hallgarth put 9 3-1 ahead with a comfortable win against Tom Hartifil.

Nathan Cock extended the 9’s lead to 5-1, defeating Steve Carey. Jim Hartley pulled two frames back when he beat Stephen Cock.

BSC 18 pulled off an impressive 5-3 win over promotion hopefuls BSC 6.

Jamie Barnes defeated Gordon Russell to put 18 2-0 ahead. Jimmy Birtwhistle made it 4-0, beating Mike Deal and Andy Bird made it 5-0 before Alan Traynor finally got BSC 6 their first point.

Paul Creasey defeated Carl Rose in the last match of the evening to leave the score 5-3 to BSC 18.

Breaks: T. Vamplew 24.