Donington 1 cruise to snooker victory

In-fom Donington 1 cruised to a 7-1 win against BSC 11 in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League.

The hosts and Donington shared the first two frames as Matt Bradbury drew with Graham Cripsey.

But that was as good as it got for BSC as Craig Fitter, Sean Swinburn and Stuart Atkin all won to complete the victory.

Shodfriars 20 visited BSC 3 and took a 6-0 lead with Tom Hill, Carl Rowe and Darren Christian all picking up wins, only for Andy Swan to get two back for BSC.

BSC 2 raced into a 4-0 lead with wins for Grant Marshall and Jamie Moore.

Mario Richards drew with Gary Charlton before Stuart Whitaker completed a 7-1 victory for the 2 against BSC 10.

Donington 9 welcomed BSC 4 to their home and shared the first two match-ups with Carl Manning and Neil Reynolds drawing with Danny Horgan and Barry Cox respectively.

Craig Lee put BSC ahead after battling past Tony Scully only for the match to finish level as Neil Favell defeated Nathan Barton.

Breaks: Stuart Atkin 68, Barry Cox 39, Tom Hill 38, 32, Jamie Moore 36, 30 Matt Bradbury 31, Carl Rowe 31, Sean Swinburn 30, Joe Welch 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, BSC 20 put in a dominant display as they knocked in nine breaks over 20 en route to an 8-0 win over BSC 12, the wins coming for Steve Mooney, Paul Oyitch, Jamie Turner and Danny Newton.

BSC 8 hosted Cons 7 and the first frames were split between Steve Greensmith and Nigel Salmon before Adam Norton put BSC ahead.

Gary Dunmore and Charlie Rolfe drew before Paul Revell turned in a good display to tie the game.

Cons 6 visited Kirton Leisure 5 and found themselves 6-0 up thanks to Ben Wrigglesworth, Chris Spencer and Tom Brazil.

Andy Bush got two back in a 6-2 scoreline.

Stan Matthews’ win over Pete Grooby gave BSC 16 a two-frame lead over BSC 5, and that lead was first maintained as Andy Lawrence and Same Dawson drew, and then extended when Mick Marshall defeated Joe Hardstaff.

Sam Hill put in a good effort in victory over Dave Cutting, meaning the match reslted in a 5-3 win for the 16.

Breaks: Paul Revell 38, 35, 24, Chris Spencer 37, Jamie Turner 35, 24, Steve Mooney 34, 23, 22, Paul Oyitch 32, 25, 22, Sam Hill 24, 22, 21, Danny Newton 22, Tom Brazil 22, Stan Matthews 21, Andy Bush 20.

Cons 5 drew with Graves Park in a tight game in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One.

All the match-ups were split between Nathan Yardley, Alan Haycock, Bill Spooner and Alan Yardley against Ged Hall, J. Hodgson, Martin Hodgson and John Clarke.

Cons 2 hosted Cons 1 and found themselves down as Keith Carrington lost to John Clark.

The next two matches were draws between Gary Middleton and Dale Sawer against Lee Clayton and Paul Tether.

Des Forbes sealed a 6-2 win for the 1.

Shoddys 3 hosted BSC 6 and raced into a 4-0 lead thanks to wins for John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn.

Jim Ely and Gordon Russell drew before Paul Creasey pulled the final two frames back for the 6, defeating Colin Woodcock.

Breaks: Ged Hall 24, Paul Tether 24, Gary Middleton 21, Jim Ely 20.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, BSC 15 hosted BSC 9 and found themselves down by four as Gav Hallgarth and Callum Simmons both won.

The final two match-ups were draws with Stu Holland and Jamie Rushin sharing frames with Nathan Cock and Dan Thompson to complete a 6-2 win for the 9.

West End and BSC 7 played out a tight game which started with draws for P. Orrey and Kev Stait against Dominic Howard and Craig Churchman.

Chris Hirst’s victory over Darryl Green was the deciding factor in this match as the game finished 5-3 to the BSC side when J. Bell and Jason Pocklington drew.

BSC 18 took a good early lead against BSC 17 thanks to wins for Connor Charlton and Dan Lumley.

Paul Leary pulled two back with a win over Andy Bird.

But a 5-3 win for the 18 was confirmed as Jimmy Birtwhistle and Jim Hartley shared the frames.

Breaks: J. Bell 39, Dominic Howard 38, Jamie Rushin 22, Chris Hirst 22.