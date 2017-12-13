Donington 1 pip title rivals in baize battle

Donington 1 sit five points clear at the top of the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League following their 5-3 win over title rivals Shodfriars 20.

However, the team in second still have agame in hand.

Donington rushed into an early lead thanks to wins for Craig Fitter and Graham Cripsey over Tom Hill and Darren Christian.

Sean Swinburn and Joe Welch split frames before Carl Rowe pulled two back for Shoddys, defeating Stuart Atkin.

BSC 11 took a lead over BSC 3 when Luke Arons got the better of Neil Hutson, only for the advantage to be wiped out when Matt Bradbury went down against Andy Swan.

The lead was restored for the 11 when John Sharp beat Chris Ellis, and a 5-3 win was confirmed when Adam Cammack and Nigel Robinson drew.

BSC 4 took and early lead as Craig Lee beat BSC 10’s Mario Richards, and that was the difference as Tim Calvey, Dan Horgan and Paul Raymond drew with Dan Burt, Nick Hanson and Carl Baily respectively, giving the 4 the 5-3 win.

Donington 9 hosted BSC 2 and took the lead thanks to a win for Neil Reynolds over Gary Charlton, before Neil Favell shared frames with Lee Ford.

Jason Bates’ win over Grant Marshall further extended the lead, but Stuart Whitaker pulled two frames back against Chrissy Allwood, completing a 5-3 scoreline in Donington’s favour.

Breaks: Carl Rowe 78, Jason Bates 68, John Sharp 34, Chris Ellis 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, table-topping BSC 20 hosted Kirton 5.

The first match, between Paul Oyitch and Jamie Brinkly, was drawn before Steve Sharp defeated Danny Newton.

Daley Richardson defeated Andy Bush to level the game before Luis Hoyles defeated Louis Wong to give BSC the 5-3 win.

Cons 7’s Nigel Salmon defeated Sam Dawson of BSC 5 to start proceedings before Paul Goodacre and Pete Grooby shared frames.

Wins for Dean Simmons and Paul Revell over Joe Hardstaff and Sam Hill gave Cons a 7-1 win.

BSC 12 found themselves behind as Graham Day lost to Cons 6’s Ben Wrigglesworth, only for the game to be levelled when Alan Laws defeated Liam South.

Things remained level when Alan Peck drew with Chris Spencer but BSC couldn’t field a fourth player, giving Cons the 5-3 win.

In a tight match between BSC 8 and BSC 16, the first three match-ups were split between Steve Greensmith, Shaun Dunmore and Adam Norton with Andy Lawrence, Brett Skinner and Mick Marshall.

The 5-3 win went to BSC 8 as Gary Dunmore got the better of Paul Spencer.

Breaks: Ben Wrigglesworth 39, 38, Steve Sharp 33, Nigel Salmon 31, 31, Luis Hoyles 29, 28 2,3 Paul Revell 24, 22, Danny Newton 24.

Shoddys 3 hosted Cons 2 in a tight Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One match this week.

Frames were shared between Dick Crunkhorn and Colin Woodcock against Dale Sawer and Graham Ruck.

P. Keal gave Cons a lead with a win over Jim Ely only, for the match to finish level when John Vines overcame Keith Carrington.

Cons 1 hosted Cons 5 and Des Forbes, Lee Clayton, John Clark and Paul Tether all drew with Alan Haycock, Bill Spooner, Nathan Yardley and Derrick Wood.

Wayne Burton and Ged Hall drew to start the game between the two Kirton clubs as Kirton Leisure hosted Grave Park.

Kev Lymer’s defeat of J. Hodgson was the diffence maker as draws for Rik Johnson and Ian Parnell against Martin Hodgson and John Clarke gave the Leisure a 5-3 win.

Breaks: P. Keal 39, Ian Parnell 26, Graham Ruck 21.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, Cons 3 raced into a lead with wins for Scott Gray and Paddy Kearns over Pete Lowe and Trev Woodman.

Graham Johnson and Paul Leary drew before Jim Hartley defeated Adam Johnson, completing a 5-3 win for the table-topping Cons side.

West End hosted BSC 15 and took an early lead lead when Kev Stait beat Dave Cartwright.

BSC levelled the game as Jamie Rushin beat P. Orrey and then took the lead when Chris Vere battled past Darryl Green.

A draw between J. Bell and Ian Russell completed the game and a 5-3 win for the BSC side.

BSC 7 faced BSC 9 and Kev Hirst gave the home side the lead with a win over Gav Hallgarth.

Craig Churchman and Chris Hirst drew with Stephen and Nathan Cock respectively.

Jason Pocklington defeated Callum Simmons to give the 7 the 6-2 win.

Breaks: J. Bell 26, Jim Hartley 22.