Donington awaits the draper duo

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp begin their assault on the 2018 National Superstock and British Supersport championships at Donington Park over the Easter weekend.

Both riders saw track action at the Leicestershire circuit last Tuesday at the official British Superbike test where, although the weather was cold and windy, both riders recorded a considerable amount of laps on the draperRacing Yamahas and are feel confident of some good results at the weekend.

In the first round at Donington last year Kirton rider Clarke finished his race in the Stock 600 class in 11th place and will be looking to better than and break into the top 10 this time.

Philp, from East Kirkby, also finished in 11th place at Donington last year where he was riding in the British Supersport championship, and was a regular points finisher.

He will be seeking a strong top 10 finish to his two races at Donington to kickstart his championship bid.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 1.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 9am; Monday - warm-up 9.15am, 14-lap race 10.30am.

British Supersport: Saturday - free practice one 10.05am; free practice two 3pm; Sunday - qualifying 11.45am; sprint race 10 laps 5.25pm; Monday - warm-up 10.07am, feature race (18 laps) 3.40pm.