Donington claim title after thriller

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League witnessed a cracking finale to the Acorn Taxi Super League.

Shodfriars 20 met leaders Donington 1, knowing they needed a 7-1 result or better to snatch the title.

Carl Rowe and Craig Fitter did battle first, Carl taking the first on the black before Craig sealed a point in the second.

Tom Hill stepped up for the 20 and took on Brian Cox, winning both.

Joe Welch faced Sean Swinburn, who took Donington over the line in the first on a black ball that sealed the title.

Joe took the second frame before Darren Christian lost to Stuart Atkin for a 4-4 result.

BSC 3 played twice against BSC 11 and took 10 of the 16 points on offer.

BSC 11 saved themselves the drop with those crucial six points.

BSC 4 ended on a high note, smashing a BSC 10, who were unable to get a win all season, Dan Horgan, Craig Lee and Paul Raymond all winning before Barry Cox shared with Mario Richards of the 10.

Breaks: J. Sharp 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, champions BSC 20 smashed Kirton 5 7-1.

Only Jamie Brinkley sharing with Steve Mooney saved them from a whitewash, and that point saved them dropping into the relegation zone.

Daley Richardson, Danny Newton and Luis Hoyles provided the wins.

Cons 7 won 6-2 at BSC 5 as Charlie Rolfe ended the season with a draw with Pete Grooby and a high break trophy for his lifetime best of 87.

Dean Simmons also drew with 5’s Sam Hill before Paul Goodacre and Paul Revell both won.

Both Cons 7 and BSC 20 gained promotion to the Super League.

BSC 12 shared with Cons 6, Neil Morris winning and Alan Peck and Graham Day splitting with the 6’s Liam South and Chris Spencer.

Ben Wrigglesworth provided the 6’s win.

BSC 16 finished with a good 6-2 win, David Cutting and Paul Spencer taking both and Stan Matthews and Mick Marshall drawing with Shaun Dunmore and Adam Norton of BSC 8.

Breaks: D. Richardson 60, 27, D. Cutting 32, 25, 22, S. Dunmore 26, D. Newton 29, B.Wrigglesworth 25, L. Hoyles 22,21, S. Mooney 20.

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, champions Cons 5 sealed the title with a home whitewash of Cons 1.

Shodfriars 3 shared the spoils with Cons 2 and guaranteed promotion.

Graves Park took on Kirton 1, needing full points to keep them in the division, but they fell just short, winning 6-2.

Kev Lymer and Adam Gurton drew with Ged Hall and John Hodgson to keep Kirton 1 in the division as Park’s John Clarke and Martin Hodgson both won.

John Clarke also won the Billy Stringer Trophy for an unbeaten run of 10 frames, the best across all the divisions, along with the highest break for the division.

Breaks: B. Spooner Jnr 22, 22.

The Kingston Construction Division Two saw Cons 3 take the title and win promotion, BSC 15 unable to catch them despite winning 6-2 at home to West End.

Ian Russell, Dave Cartwright and Jamie Rushin all won for the 15 with West End’s John Bell winning his two.

BSC 9 finished with a win Nathan Cock taking both on last the difference as Callum Simmons, Stephen Cock and Gav Halgarth all shared with Kev Hirst, Craig Churchman and Chris Hirst.

Darryl Green (West End) took the season highest break prize with his 40.

Breaks: N. Cock 29, J. Bell 25, K. Hirst 22.