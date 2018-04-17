Donington edge closer to the title

Donington edged closer to the Boston Snooker League Acorn Taxis Super League title after a double success.

They whitewashed BSC 10 in a re-arranged fixture before beating BSC 11 6-2, Luke Arons and Adam Cammack taking the points from Donington.

This leaves Donington three points clear with just defending champions Shodfriars 20 to battle for the title.

Shoddys 20 won 7-1 against BSC 3, with only Darren Christian dropping a point to Neil Hutson.

BSC 2 completed their fixtures by beating BSC 10 5-3.

Breaks: J. Welch 68, G. Cripsey 49,42, T. Hill 49,31, G. Charlton 41, L. Arons 32, N. Hanson 32.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, BSC 20 continued their dominance by beating BSC 12 7-1.

Luis Hoyles dropped a frame to Alan Laws, who stopped the whitewash, with Paul Oytich, Jamie Turner and Steve Mooney all winning.

Cons 1 lost to mid-table BSC 8, with Nigel Salmon and Paul Revell providing the two points for Cons, splitting with Steve Greensmith and Gary Dunmore. Shaun Dunmore and Adam Norton won for a 6-2 home win for BSC 8.

Kirton 5 and Cons 6 drew and BSC 16 beat BSC 5 5-3 and lost 5-3 to Cons 7.

Breaks: L .Hoyles 43, 28, 24, J. Turner 39, 39, 37, 32, P. Spencer 28, P. Revell 31, 27, J. Hardstaff 27, A. Norton 24, C. Spencer 22, D. Simmons 22, G. Dunmore 21, D. Cutting 21.

In the Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One, Shodfriars 3 kept up the pressure in the race for promotion by winning 6-2 at home to BSC 6.

Russ Snade and Dan Collins took the first four frames for the 3 before John Vines and Jim Ely drew with the 6’s Paul Creasey and Paul Argyle.

Cons 5 won 6-2 to remain top of the table, Nathan Yardley and Billy Spooner winning and Alan Haycock and Derek Wood splitting with Graves Park’s Ged Hall and Martin Hodgson.

Three-man Kirton 1 got a good draw from visitors Cons 1. Wayne Burton won for Kirton and Kev Lymer and Ian Parnell shared with David Nundy and Des Forbes.

Breaks: J. Vines 27, P. Argyle 25, P. Creasey 20.

Kingston Construction Divisions Two’s BSC 15 whipped BSC 9 7-1, securing a good lead and likely promotion next season.

Nathan Cock saved the 9 from the whitewash, taking a frame from Stuart Holland, while Ian Russell, Dave Cartwright and Chris Maltby all won.

BSC 7 won 6-2 at West End, Kev Stait and Darryl Green both drawing for West End with Craig Churchman and Jason Pocklington, while Kevin and Chris Hirst both won.

Breaks: C. Hirst 24, G. Halgarth 22.