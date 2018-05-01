Donington put the pressure on rivals

Donington 1 piled the pressure on Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League rivals Shodfriars 20 by beating them 5-3.

Sean Swinburn and Carl Rowe drew before Stuart Atkin took both from Tom Hill to put his side in front.

The 20’s Joe Welch beat Brendan Bowman to level the match.

But Craig Fitter sealed Donington’s 5-3 victory against Darren Christian.

The defending champions need a 7-1 result in their final match to leapfrog Donington and retain the trophy.

BSC 4 smashed bottom side BSC 10 7-1, Mario Richards grabbing his side’s consolation frame against Craig Lee.

Danny Horgan, Paul Raymond and Steve Burnette won their matches.

Breaks: C. Fitter 55, 37, 36, C. Rowe 44, C. Lee, T. Hill, S. Atkin 32.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, champions-elect BSC 20 whitewashed Kirton 5 and whipped BSC 5 7-1.

Danny Newton, Steve Mooney and Jamie Tuner were all flawless while Daley Richardson dropped one frame to Pete Grooby of the 5.

Cons 6 won 5-3 when visiting BSC 12. Lawrence Brown, Alan Peck and Neil Morris of the 12 split with Matt Povey, Ben Wrigglesworth and Liam South, with the 6’s Chris Spencer taking both to settle the contest.

BSC 8 and BSC 16 shared the points in a draw, with everyone sharing the spoils.

Shaun Dunmore, Ian Dallywaters, Adam Norton and Gary Dunmore split with Brett Skinner, Stan Matthews, Andy Lawrence and David Cutting respectively.

Breaks: J. Turner 59, 38, S. Mooney 53, 36, 20, D. Newton 28, 22, 22, 21, 20, D. Richardson 21.

In the Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One, Shodfriars 3 took a good home win, almost guaranteeing promotion back to the Premier.

John Vines and Jim Ely provided the wins with Colin Woodcock getting a point for the 3.

Winning three points for Cons 2 were a Gary Middleton (win) and Dale Sawers (draw).

Kirton 1 fought it out with bottom side Graves Park, taking a 7-1 win last-on Martin Hodgson saving the whitewash.

Wayne Burton, Kev Lymer and Ian Parnell all won, Adam Gurton dropping the point for Kirton 1.

Breaks: K. Lymer 25, D. Sawer 22.

Kingston Construction Division Two side BSC 7 gave themselves a chance to go up with a 5-3 win against BSC 9.

Chris Hirst and Andrew Dean both won and Jason Pockington shared with the 9’s Nathan Cock. Gav Halgarth won his match for the 9.

BSC 15 mis-stepped in their opportunity to consolidate promotion, opening the door for the 7 with a 6-2 defeat away at West End.

Only Jamie Rushin provided points for the 15 as Kev Stait, Carl Mason and John Bell claimed victory.

Breaks: K. Lymer 25, C. Mason 20.