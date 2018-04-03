Donington regain the lead in snooker league

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League saw Donington re-take the lead in the title hunt with a whitewash of BSC 11.

Graham Cripsey, Craig Fitter, Sean Swinburn and Stuart Atkin beat the 11’s Luke Arons, John Sharp, Josh Fell and Matthew Bradbury.

Shodfriars 20 dropped three points to a strong showing from BSC 3.

The 3’s Mark Day lost to Tom Hill, but Chris Ellis, Nigel Robinson and Neil Hutson all shared with the 20’s Carl Rowe, Joe Welch and Darren Christain.

Carl Baily took a lone point against Gary Charlton for his BSC 10 team as Carl’s teammates all capitulated, Rick Ladd, Mario Richards and Nick Hanson losing to Daniel Hurling, Grant Marshall and Stuart Whitaker.

Breaks: C. Ellis 46, T. Hill 34, C. Baily 32, D. Hurling 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, BSC 20 again showed their class, whitewashing opponents BSC 12.

Graham Day, Neil Morris, Alan Laws and Alan Peck all lost to the 20’s Daley Richardson, Paul Oyitch, Luis Hoyles and Danny Newton.

Cons 7 further showed their pedigree, also with a home demolition of fourth placed BSC 8.

Nigel Salmon beat Adam Norton, followed by Paul Goodacre drawing with Steve Greensmith. Charlie Rolfe and Paul Revell completed the 7-1 win, beating Shaun and Gary Dunmore.

Ben Wrigglesworth took the lead for his Cons 6 side against Kirton 5’s Steve Sharp.

Liam South managed a draw with Julian Furnell, Chris Spencer of the 6 beat Andy Bush for the win and Matthew Povey split with Louis Wong for a good 6-2 success.

BSC 5 continue to struggle, with Pete Grooby’s win against BSC 16’s Brett Skinner and Sam Hill’s split with Stan Matthews their only points as Andy Lawrence and David Cutting beat Sam Dawson and Joe Hardstaff in a 5-3 match.

Breaks: B. Wrigglesworth 41, D. Richardson 32, 30, 23, L. Wong 30, B. Skinner 29, P. Oyitch 28, P. Revell 27, L. Hoyles 24, P. Grooby 22, 20, S. Hill 20.

In a tight Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One, BSC 6 upset title favourites Shodfriars 3.

The 6’s Gordon Russell, Mike Deal and Alan Traynor all drew with Jim Ely, John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn before the 6’s captain Paul Argyle dished out a lesson to Colin Woodcock, earning his side a 5-3 win.

Breaks: J. Vines 32.

The Kingston Construction Divisions Two saw a face-off between second-placed BSC 15 and third-seated BSC 9.

The 9 took first blood with Callum Simmons beating Stuart Holland, before Chris Vere levelled the match against Gav Halgarth.

Nathan Cock and Dave Cartwright shared and Stephen Cock lost to the 15’s Ian Russell, who sealed the win for his side.

BSC 7 took on a visiting West End.

Kev Hirst, on first for the home side, beat Darryl Green before Jason Pocklington lost out to Kev Stait, levelling the match.

Craig Churchman guaranteed the draw against West End’s Carl Mason before Chris Hirst of the 7 shared with John Bell and took the 5-3 win for the home side.

Breaks: N. Cock 25, C. Churchman 20.