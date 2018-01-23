Donington show their dominance on the baize at the expense of BSC 3

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League saw leaders Donington 1 take on mid-table BSC 3 in the Acorn Taxis Super League.

Craig Fitterand Graham Cripsey helped the leaders into a 4-0 lead before Sean Swinburn and Nigel Robinson drew.

S. Atkin won the final two to secure a 7-1 win.

Defending champions Shodfriars 20 took on struggling BSC 11 and, true to form, Darren Christian and Carl Rowe charged the 20 into a 4-0 lead.

Joe Welch made it five before Luke Arons halted the rot.

However, Tom Hill to reassert dominance in a 7-1 success.

BSC 2 beat BSC 4 5-3. Daniel Hurling won the first two frames against Danny Horgan before the following six frames werere shared between the 4’s Craig Lee, Paul Raymond and Tim Calvey and opponents Gary Charlton, Stuart Whitaker and Lee Ford respectively.

Breaks: G. Cripsey 50, J. Welch 35, S. Whitaker, G. Charlton 32, S. Atkin 30, 30, N. Robinson 30.

The Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League saw top hitters BSC 20 smash a good Cons 6 team.

Daley Richardson, Paul Oyitch and Jamie Turner all won, with Luis Hoyles drawing with Chris Spencer in a 7-1 scoreline.

Strugglers BSC 5 shared the points with BSC 8.

Pete Grooby won two for the 5 before Shaun Dunmore levelled the game.

Sam Hill and Joe Hardstaff, for the 5, went on to share with Steve Greensmith and Adam Norton.

BSC 12 and Kirton Leisure 5 drew 4-4 with all eight players picking up a point.

The 12’s Graham Day, Neil Morris, Alan Peck and Alan Laws shared with Steve Sharp, Julian Furnell, Luis Wong and Andy Bush.

Breaks: J. Turner 53, 45, 32, 22, D. Richardson 44, L. Hoyles 39, P. Grooby 23, P. Oyitch 21.

The Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One saw two of the title contenders face off, with Cons 5 going top after beating Kirton Leisure 1 6-2.

Derek Wood and Alan Haycock put the 5 4-0 up before Adam Gurton took the first from Bill Spooner, and then narrowly losing the second.

The 1’s Ian Parnell took the final frame on the black to draw with Alan Yardley and conclude the action.

Cons 2 played BSC 6, with Keith Carrington and Cons’ Alan Traynor sharing the first two frames.

Mike Deal beat Graham Ruck to hand BSC the advantage.

This remained in place as The 2’s Dale Sawer and Martin Griggs shared with Paul Argyle and Paul Creasey.

Three-man Cons 1 recorded a 5-3 win against Graves Park.

John Clark and S. Richardson smashed out a 4-0 lead before Deb Forbes took took the fifth frame, Martin Hodgson snatching a point back.

Breaks: A. Haycock 23, 22.

Kingston Construction Division Two leaders Cons 3 continued their dominance of the division, thrashing BSC 18 7-1.

They went 1-0 down as Connor Charlton took the first against Patrick Kearns, who then drew his team level.

The rest of the games were won by the 3.

Rob Carter, Scot Gray and Graham Johnson beat opponents Mark Stafford, James Birtwhistle and Andy Bird respectively.

Mid-table BSC 15 took on promotion hopefuls BSC 7 away from home, transforming their fortunes.

They smashed the 7, putting them back into a race for promotion.

They are now level with the 7 and have a game in hand after their 7-1 demolition job.

Ian Russell and Jamie Rushin both won before Chris Vere drew with Kevin Hirst.

Chris made a 32 break in his winning frame.

The final match-up saw Chris Maltby wrapped up victory.

West End took on BSC 9.

K. Stait got the End off to a winning start, picking up the first two.

The 9 struck back with Callum Simmons and Nathan Cock both winning.

Dan Thompson and John Bell drew, leaving the 9 with a 5-3 victory.

Breaks: C. Vere 32, K. Stait 25, D. Thompson 23, J. Bell, G. Johnson 22.