Dowd fishes his way into Lakes’ 5k final

Adam Dowd won Sunday’s 5k Qualifier at Westwood Lakes.

A total of 21 anglers took to Swallow Lake on Sunday, where Dowd showed everyone the way from peg 18 to book his place in the final.

He fished a pellet feeder for the first half of the match before going onto his pole line to catch bream up to 6lb, narrowly winning the match with 81lb 4oz.

Kayliegh Smith was just behind him from peg 20.

Results: 1 Adam Dowd (Westwood Lakes) peg 18 - 81lb 4oz (qualifying for the final); 2 Kayleigh Smith (Preston innovations/Sonu Baits) peg 20 - 79lb 10oz; 3 Ben Elding (Marukyu) peg 24 - 67lb 2oz; 4 Danny Hurst (Drennan RAF) peg 28- 52lb 12oz.