Draper and G&S set for Thruxton

The two Draper Racing riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head south again this weekend for the next round of their respective championships.

This time they are to race at the fast and technical circuit of Thruxton, where last year neither rider was in a position to score points.

But with vast improvements made to both bikes and another year of experience under their belts, they should be in the mix for the top 10.

Kirton-based Clarke recorded his second podium finish of the season in the Superstock 600 class last time out at Brands Hatch and he will be looking for his hat trick at Thruxton.

Philp, from East Kirkby, was forced to withdraw from the action at Brands Hatch as he was suffering from the after effects of a dislocated shoulder sustained at Cadwell three weeks ago.

With an extra two weeks to allow for the pain to ease and the shoulder to recover he too will be seeking two strong results at Thruxton in the British Supersport races to boost his points tally

The three riders representing Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki riders will also be in action in Hampshire.

Tom Fisher will compete in the Stock 1000 class and Milo Ward and Ben Luxton in the Stock 600 race.

After significant changes to the big Kawasaki, Fisher is relishing the chance to push for a points finish.

But for the stoppages in the previous round at Brands Hatch he would have made it up into the points as he was within a whisker of doing so on the final lap but ran out of track time and finished in 17th place.

Ward will want to make it up onto the podium this weekend.

He is consistently finishing within the top five or six and will be hoping to build on this, while Luxton is also making big steps forward in the stock 600.

Timetables:

Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.30am, free practice two 1.30pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, race one (12 laps) 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.10am, race two (18 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.35am, free practice two 4.05pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.50am; Sunday - warm-up 8.55am, 16-lap race 12.35pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.30pm, free practice 6.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 11.30am.