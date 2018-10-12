Draper duo Hatch a plan for race points

Draper racing riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke will travel to Kent for the final round of their respective championships at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

British Supersport rider Philp, from East Kirkby, was denied two points finishes at Assen last time out when he was forced to retire with a technical problem on the final lap, but he did score points in the short Sprint race on the Saturday.

He will be seeking two strong results to end his season in the championship on a high note.

Clarke, from Kirton, will be seeking a good result in the Superstock 600 class where he currently lies third in the rider standings.

He is just six points behind Joe Sheldon-Shaw, who holds second place.

The championship has already gone the way of Ryan Vickers, but there is everything to race for as a good result could see Clarke snatch the runner-up spot away from his rival.

Clarke has been a revelation this year.

Although he hasn’t actually won a race, he has recorded three second places at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Cadwell on his way to the final round.

Timetables:

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.25; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am, free practice three 5.30pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 11.55am.

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one - 9.35am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, 10-lap sprint race 4.45pm; Sunday - warm up 10.33am, 18-lap feature race 3.10pm.