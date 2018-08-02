Dressage festival is set for Sheepgate

A Petplan Equine Area Festival will be held at Leverton’s Sheepgate Equestrian Centre this week.

Area Festivals enable amateur riders the opportunity to compete in a championship environment at 24 centres and eight finals around the regions.

The top competitors from the finals can then qualify for the Area Festival Championships, which are part of the Winter Dressage Championships at Hartpury College, in Gloucestershire in April 2019.

Sheepgate Equestrian will host the 14th Area Festival which takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are expecting over 150 entries for the event,” said event organiser Alex Jewell.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting a truly championship style event for all competitors and spectators to enjoy.”

This celebration of dressage at all levels from Preliminary to Intermediate II is the most participated in series ever hosted by British Dressage.

The new format has increased participation so that even more grassroots riders have the chance to qualify for an Area Festival.

For further information visit www.sheepgate.co.uk