Duathlon completes the race season

The final running of the SBR Events-organised Rockingham Duathlon took place on Sunday at the Rockingham Motor Speedway circuit.

Boston Triathlon Club had a good contingent of members taking part in both the sprint and standard distance events.

The event was officiated by British Triathlon Federation and has drawn the triathlon season to a close for many years.

It was a cold and blustery morning with the rain coming when most athletes were out on their bike leg.

Despite the inclement weather, all Boston triathletes put in top performances with five top-10 age group finishes.

Results: Sprint (5km run, 19k bike, 5km run) - Lynsey Ballans 21st female (2nd F40-49) 1:39.00, Rose Reid 32nd female (1st F60) 1:45.40; Standard (10k run, 38k bike, 5k run) - Peter Mittertreiner 26th male, (6th M50-59) 2:28.38, Adam Sellars 28th male (13th MU40) 2:29.57, Zoe Ward 5th female, (3rd FU40) 3:02.58, Neil Palmer 7th male (2nd M40-49) 2:09.15.

Lincoln Wheelers hosted the sixth round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League at Lincolnshire Police HQ, Nettleham.

Boston Triathlon Club were well represented again by the Aiken family.

Chris Aiken was back for more following his first foray into cyclo-cross in round four.

Chris found the race tough, but had no issues and finished in a time of 1:05.31 having completed eight laps, giving him a category position of 34th (senior men).

Oliver Aiken had a more eventful race with three falls and a mechanical issue.

However, Oliver still managed five laps in a time of 38.44.

This earned him a position of 13th (under 14 boys).