Eager Belvoirs! Clark leads the way for Boston Community Runners

The annual Belvoir Challenge took place on Saturday with Boston Community Runners taking on the 15 and 26-mile challenges.

The race runs across farm tracks, fields and trails through the beautiful hilly countryside surrounding Harby and the Vale of Belvoir.

The course changes every year and this year the runners had to negotiate over a dozen stiles along the way.

Four of the Boston runners took on the 15-mile route with Simon Pickwell bringing the troops home in 155th place out of almost 800 runners, claiming a chip time of 2:38.39.

Steve Langford and Kerry McCrainor were very pleased with their chip time of 3.39.27, having been held up at the stile for more than 10 minutes, while Sarah Burton stopped the clock at 3:49.37, having waited for over 25 minutes.

On the marathon course Dan Clark was very pleased with his trail run, coming home in 23rd place in 3:54.21, a sub four-hour marathon of road.

Martin Tebbs had a solid run and finished in 4:41.33 with John Burton and running buddy Tanya Knight crossing the line in 5:16.06.

For details of the club visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk