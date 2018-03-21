It is not quite done and dusted, but Eastenders are within touching distance of the Boston Indoor Bowls League Orchard Orthotics Foot Care Ltd Division One title.

The odds are shortening with every game.

This week saw them play against Red 5, who they kept down to single figures on both rinks.

Richard Vinter won 21-9 and Andrew Reeson 33-7.

Second-placed Carlton Road did not have too many problems against IBC.

Chris Gill was successful against Ted Bourne (20-17) and Les Feary had another big win (41-5).

Bottom team Norprint look certainties for relegation.

Matched against Invaders they again picked up zero points.

For Invaders, Rod West and Ian Tebbs secured the points with wins of 30-13 and 21-16.

Strollers and Royal Mail shared the rink points, but the higher team Royal Mail won the extra points at stake thanks to Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp with a success of 25-10, which covered the reply from Strollers’ Alan Everitt, who posted a winning scorecard of 9-19.

A40 were surprisingly beaten by Punchbowlers who, on the night, played extremely well.

The result saw A40 being overtaken by Invaders in the table.

For the Bowlers, Iris Resson, Andrew Limb and Dave Gill defeated a very strong A40 trio 20-9 and Dave Peacock, Jeff Skelton and Ian Drury, 15-14 ahead, won the last three ends played to succeed 18-14.

Holland Fen, in third spot, picked up five of the six points from their game with Jolly Farmers.

Holding them up slightly were David Allen, Dick Allen and Sue Hoyles, who grabbed a last-end count of three to tie with the Fenmen’s Ron Flower 19-19.

Meanwhile, Jim Gott coasted home to win 37-14, picking up 19 shots without reply over the last six ends played to win the rest of the points for the Fenmen.

In the T& B Containers Division Two, Parthians have taken control at the top of the league, but Breakaways are still within striking distance.

The leaders were this week matched against Feathers and secured a predictable win.

Phil Markham triumphed 26-7 and Keith Nix won 19-15.

Breakaways, meanwhile, negotiated a tough game against the Golfers, who blow hot and cold.

Gordon Gallichan won 18-10 and and Derek Butwright succeeded 18-14.

Vikings and Patriarchs shared the rink points, which was due to lower team Vikings’ Doug Staples, who - at 16-9 down - triumphed 16-17.

For Patriarchs Michael Rate, like last week, picked up the aggregate points for the team, this time with a win of 29-9.

Cosmos squeezed home against Boston Park with an overall win of 32-30.

For the Park, Alan Batchelor won 13-17.

Replying for the Cossies, Bob Thompson - 11-11 at 11 ends played - eased away to win 19-13.

Poachers were in good form this week when they won emphatically against the Autos.

Skips Mick Dodes and Bob Tingey had wins of 31-14 and 26-11.

Dynamics continue their quest for promotion from the Cammacks Division Three, and really do look uncatchable.

Matched against lowly Hotspurs, skips Graham Wilkinson and Jonathan West won 19-11 and 18-7.

Second-placed Nomads matched Dynamics when they also secured maximum points.

Kate Maddison, Mel Maddison and Ken Burr won 19-12 and Di Cuppleditch, Barry Beagles and Derek Smith - even though they dropped a hot shot - won 23-15.

Amateurs versus U3 saw the higher team Amateurs winning the aggregate points thanks to Dave Coulson, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet with a success of 29-7.

Central and Phoenix also shared the rink points, but it was Central who won the extra points with a win of 22-6 for Brian Hunn.

Shipmates had the pick of the results this week when they defeated fourth-placed Tryers on both rinks.

Betty Taylor, Dave Greenhough and Ray Robinson - 19-14 ahead - hung on to win 19-18.

Pat Pitts, Richard Sharp and Ted Vere put Pete Sharman under pressure right from the start and triumphed 26-7.