Eastenders claim bowls league title

Eastenders have been crowned champions of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Foot Care Ltd Division One.

Carlton Road are looking favourites for the second spot, but they still have the champions to play, so Holland Fen could snatch second spot.

A40 have had difficulty playing against Invaders, but this week skips Jean Cammack and Arnold Bennett secured all six points.

Norprint, who have announced their retirement from the league, are finishing the season strongly.

Tthis week Ted Bloodworth, Chris Avision and Merv Pack secured the aggregate points against IBC with a win of 21-13.

Mid-table Jolly Farmers had the upper hand against Strollers, Ray Reeson, David Allen and Tom Richardson triumphing 30-9 while Bill Exton, Rita Epton and Sue Hoyles tied 17-17 with Allan Everitt, June Bates and Bernard Woods.

In the T& B Containers Division Two, Parthians look set to become champions as they need four points from their final two games.

Against Boston Park they cleaned up five of the six points at stake as Pete Bedford tied 19-19 with Claire Britchford 19-19 and captain Keith Nix won 29-6.

Vikings won the points against Feathers, Geoff Dawson falling 23-15 and Derek Hunn dropping 10 shots over the last five ends to lose 19-11.

Cosmos skip Jean Thompson, aided by Kathryn Rockall and Andrew Dunnington, won 24-12 against the Golfers while Bob Thompson won 16-11 for the team.

Second-place Breakaways secured four of the six points against third-place Poachers as Derek Butwrights won 22-17.

That covered the reply of 12-16 from Eric Ulyatt.

Patriarchs grabbed the aggregate points against Burtons as Dave Bailey’s 13-22 win was bettered by Alan Woods’ 26-11.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Dynamics could sit back and watch their nearest rivals drop points.

Second-place Nomads secured the aggregate points against Amateurs as Mel Maddison led his rink to a win of 20-14, Mick Greet replying with a 14 -18 win.

Phoenix and Bias had a close game, with Phoenix winning overall by just one shot.

Tryers and Central shared the rink points but Tryers secured the additional points thanks to Alan Dunnett’s 33-13.

Central captain Fred Epton pushed hard but fell short, winning 12-20.

Shipmates and Hotspurs shared the rink points but Shipmates won the aggregate points thanks to skip William Parker (17-10).

It was nearly six points for the higher team but Andrew Warne just keep his nose in front to hwin 15-16.

U3 toppled Fairways thanks to Ray Thorold (21-12) covering the reply from Carol Nundy (14-18).