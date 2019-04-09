Eastenders drop points but remain title favourites, while there’s all to play for in Divisions Two and Three

With three games remaining Eastenders are looking odds-on favourites for the Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One title.

This week they wobbled slightly but nevertheless picked up four points, matched against lowly Strollers in the Boston Indoor Bowls League.

Adrian Field, Stuart Moore and Paul Flatters set the pace right from the start and won 39-9 but Matt Whyers, Mark Whyers and Richard Vinter did not make too much headway against Kath Beck, Alan Warne and Alan Everitt.

A change of positions helped, but Strollers hung on to win 16-14.

Carlton Road closed the gap at the top when they secured all six from their game with Holland Fen, winning 53-28 overall.

Down at the bottom, Royal Mail fell to mid-table Parthians.

Phil Markham triumphed 19-11 for Parthians and Pete Bedford tied 15-15 with Steve Todd.

A40 and Red 5 were evenly matched with the result going to A40 with and overall scoreline of 36 -31.

Invaders have had a splendid season and will finish in their highest-ever position.

Matched against Punchbowlers, Nathan Dunnington, Adam Hodgson and Ian Tebbs pulled away to win 21-8 and Chantal Spencer, John Spencer and Scott Whyers succeeded 31-8.

Jolly Farmers versus IBC saw the latter winning five points.

Steve Shaw, Richard Toy and Tony Powell won 34-12 while Jeff Powell, Denis Ellis and Pete Stringfellow forced a tied game of 16-16 against Sue Hoyles.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, just four points separate the top three.

But at the bottom Vikings are once again to the fore and the top three have to be happy they are not playing them.

Matched against Dynamics they won 53-27 overall.

Boston Park shared the rink points with the Golfers thanks to Ron Thacker, Chips Davey and Alan Batchelor (29-15).

The Park have a two-point advantage at the top over Autos who, matched against the second team Nomads before the start of play, won all six as Nomads fell to fourth.

Autos skips Bernard Skelton and Jeff Homewood triumphed 18-11 and 25-11.

Breakaways moved up to third with victory on both rinks against Patriarchs.

Gordon Gallichan and Derek Butwright won 28-18 and 19-16.

Feathers just had the edge over Poachers with an overall success of 41-39.

Feathers’s rink of Brian Simpson, Keith Posey and Brian Sansam once against were the dominant force in the team, winning 32-10.

Fairways are hitting the buffers, or should we say bunkers?, in the Cammacks Division Three.

The last three games have seen the title all-but slip through their fingers has they have only picked up two points from a possible 18.

But all is not lost as they are still only three points behind the leaders.

At the top, Central, on a bye week, expected to drop to second but still elad as Fairways lost on both rinks against Amateurs.

Skips Dave Coulson and Ron Spence won 18-14 and 19-12, which saw Amateurs move up to third.

Phoenix and the Saxons had a really close battle with the former winning the additional points by one shot.

U3 and Shipmates shared the rink points but Walter Parker ensured the aggregate points went to Shipmates with a win of 23-8.

The bottom two were matched against each other and it was the basement side Phantoms who won the additional points with and overall success of 34-25 over Hotspurs.