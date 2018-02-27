Eastenders favourites to retain bowls title

Eastenders look like they are going to retain the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Foot Care Division One title.

This week they demolished Holland Fen, who were in second place before the start of play.

Mark Whyers, Louise Catchpole and Richard Vinter triumphed 23-8 and Liam Reeson, Adrian Field and Andrew Reeson, 12-0 ahead with just six ends played, won 22-10.

Bottom team Norprint won all the points from Red 5.

Dick Vinter won 18-6 and Tony Hall 17-9, but they won’t stop the drop to the second division.

Jolly Farmers versus Invaders saw the Farmers close the points difference to just one when they triumphed on both rinks.

Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson gave Rod West few scoring opportunities and won 24-9 while Dick Allen, Rita Epton and Sue Hoyles won 20-16 against Ian Tebbs.

IBC could only tie their game with A40, who appeared to have the aggregate points in the bag with two ends remaining.

However, both sides finished with 33 shots apiece.

Punchbowlers proved too strong for Strollers, even though Edna Priestley, Bernard Woods and Mick Hippisley made Jeff Skelton work hard to win 18-15.

Iris Reeson, Andrew Limb and Dave Gill picked up a hotshot on the third end as they won 27-11.

Carlton Road have not really performed since January and their title hopes have gone.

Against Royal Mail the Road dropped a point as Pete Clark, Geoff Parker and Chris Gill, 15-10 ahead, dropped a 1-1-3 to tie 15-15 with Keith Sharpe.

Les Feary won 21-13.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Breakaways and Parthians will be fighting it out for that number one position as the chasing pack are finding it hard to keep in contact.

Breakaways, on a bye week, saw second-placed Parthians beat bottom team Burtons thanks to skips Keith Nix (23-13) and Pete Bedford (20-11).

Boston Park and Vikings fought out a close game, Vikings picking up five points as Doug Staples tied with Ken Cook (18-18) and the trio of Stray, Myers and Millership won 18-16.

Third-placed Golfers fell to the irresistible bowls of the Feathers.

Derek Hunn defeated Norman Ablard 15-12 and Brian Sansam succeeded 21-14.

Cosmos moved a place up the table with a good result against Poachers, Jean and Bob Thompson skipping with Jean winning 19-11 and Bob falling to Poachers’ Bob Tingey 13-17.

Autos and Partriarchs shared the rink points but Autos secured the aggregate points with a win of 26-11 for Tom Freeston, George Phillips and Jeff Homewood, covering the reply from Ray Woods (13-23).

Dynamics are looking certain for promotion from the Cammacks Division Three.

With just four defeats they head the table with a margin of 16 points.

Matched against mid-table U3, they were held to a draw.

For the leaders, Graham Wilkinson won 25-13, Peter Copeland, Sandra Copeland and Michael Bolsin replying 9-21.

Amateurs beat Phoenix with wins of 21-10 and 15-14 for Tony Nixon and Mick Greet.

Fairways found it tough going against bottom team Bias.

Heather Scarboro had to work hard for a 13-13 draw against Ivor Roberts and Anthea Hall won 18-14.

Tryers leapfrogged second-place Nomads following their victory. For Nomads, Mel Maddison was never behind and posted a winning scorecard of 10-15 but, replying for Tryers, Josie Isaacs, Peter Isaacs and Pete Sharman triumphed 21-13 to secure the additional points.

Central proved too strong for Hotspurs with rink wins of 18-12 and 20-12 for Brian Hunn and Fred Epton.

Jonathan West made awinning debut for the England Under 25s team.

He won all of his games in Belfast, which helped the team bring the trophy back to home soil.