Harvey Elding was beaten in the final of the East Midlands championships.

The Imps Boxing Centre youngster met Hassan Nadeem, from Prospect ABC, in Leicester.

Both boxers came to take centre, but Nadeem got his jab working well before Elding threw a flurry of shots to push back the taller lad.

The pace never seemed to slow in the second round, while Elding picked up the pace again in round three, pushing Nadeem back to the ropes, although the Prospect lad claimed the decision.