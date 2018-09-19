‘Emotional’ Nina Bradley claims Commonwealth title

Nina Bradley admitted it was an emotional night as she claimed the vacant super-lightweight Commonwealth title.

The 30-year-old boxer beat Tanzania’s Feriche Mashauri on points at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday.

“It was emotional, to say the least,” Bradley confessed.

“When I heard the result I dropped to my knees and there were a few tears.

“Preparing for the fight was a big test for me, mentally as well as physically.

But I knew I had to stay strong and fit. Afterwards it just came out, but it was a good feeling.”

With both fighters putting their unbeaten pro records on the line, it was Bradley’s which stayed intact as the three judges gave her the nod with cards of 97-93, 99-92 and 99-92.

For Bradley, not only was her opponent her toughest rival to date, she also had to box for 10 rounds for the first time.

“I’ve never been over six before,” she added.

“Usually I empty the tank in the sixth and make sure I’ve given everything, but this time I had to fight differently.

“At that point I had nearly a whole fight left to go.

“But I wanted to win the title so I knew I couldn’t leave anything behind.”

Bradley grew up in the town and cut her teeth at Boston ABC, but now trains in Newark under coach Carl Greaves.

She completed her first mission of following in the footsteps of fellow Bostonian Callum Johnson and claiming a Commonwealth title.

And while her long-term dream is a world title shot, she believes her next step make be boxing on the European stage.