Enders extend lead at the top

Although league leaders Eastenders dropped a point in their latest outing they still manage to pull further away from their nearest rivals at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Podiatry Foot and Health Care Division One.

The Enders were matched against Punchbowlers and looked set to take all six points but their rink of Keith Tointon, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters, after leading 14-7 at one stage, were pulled back to 16-16 in their game against Bowlers’ Bunny Reeson, Steve Skelton and Dave Gill.

Meanwhile, Matt Whyers, Mark Whyers and Richard Vinter, 9-8 up at 10 ends, scored a count of four on the next end which eased them into a srong position and they went on to win 20-13 against Dave Peacock, John Adcock and Ian Drury.

Second-placed Carlton Road were matched against the Parthians for whom Phylis Bourne, Pete Bedford and Phil Markham for Carlton dropped a count of two on the first end but thereafter were never behind and they defeated Carlton’s Pete Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Chris Gill 17-14.

But the Road picked up four points thanks to Neil Harrison, Ian Clark and Les Feary (27-5).

IBC versus Invaders saw IBC winning five of the six points at stake.

Richard White skipppered his rink to a win of 18-11, before Ted Bourne, Stan Lawrence and Tony Powell took part in a hard fought encounter with Ian Tebbs’ rink which ended all square 21-21.

The game between Red 5 and Strollers resulted in a victory for the higher team - Red 5 Taking four points with an overall win of 36-28.

Jolly Farmers had the edge over A40, also winning four points, taking the honours 35-29.

Bottom team Royal Mail were the team of the week and showed the kind of form that could help them stave off relegation.

Matched against fourth-placed Holland Fen and with 40 points separating them in the table, Royal Mail pulled off what seemed an impossible task and won all six points, with Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp winning 27-12 and Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor 19-12.

In T&B Containers Division two, only one side gained maximum points.

That came in the game between Poachers and Golfers, the Poachers picking up the win that eased them ahead of Golfers in the table. Mick Dodes triumphed 24-10 and John Riches came from a 5-14 deficit to win 20-18.

The top of the table saw no movement, as the top three all remained in position. Nomads Breakaways and Boston Park only took two points each, with four points still separating them at the top.

The match up of Feathers versus Cosmos saw a very evenly contested game and only two shots between them at the end. Brian Sansam won 19-17 against Bob Thompson and Keith Stones tied 16-16 with Andrew Dunnington.

Leaders of Cammacks Division Three at the start of the day, Fairways, slipped to second when they fell to Phoenix, a side in the lower echelons of the table.

Simon Sperring and Heather Scarboro tied 16-16, while Gordon Neal took the vital win against Carol Nundy, 20-13, to secure the victory for Phoenix.

Saxons took over at the head of the table despite only picking up two points from their game aginst second from bottom Hotspurs.

Doing the damage for Hotspurs was Mick Carr, who won 23-15, which covered the 16-18 loss to Saxons’ Tony Hall, who recovered well after trailing 13-4.

Central moved to third, proving too strong for the Phantoms with rink wins of 25-5 and 28-4 for skips Brian Hunn and Fred Epton.

Burtons dropped to fourth when they failed to pick up a point against Shipmates. For Shipmates, Ted Vere won 21-17 and Walter Parker 32- 6. The game between U3 and Bias went to the favourites U3, for whom Peter Copeland won 22-9 and Dave Fox 8-16 26-22.

Boston Indoor Bowls Club junior bowlers Adam Hodgson and Kathryn Rockall attended the Youth Development Day at Grantham IBC.

They played in the 14-18 year section and Adam came top and Kathryn second. They have now qualified to play at Melton Mowbray in April.