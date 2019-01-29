Enders leaving the Road behind

Leaders Eastenders moved further away from closest rivals Carlton Road at the summit of the Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

They picked up maximum points and the Road could only win one in this week’s Boston Indoor Bowls League action.

The Enders met bottom-of-the-league Royal Mail and comfortably won with an overall success of 52-30.

Carlton Road were matched against Red 5, also in the lower regions.

Geoff Parker skipped for the Road against Bob Lody, who forced a 15-15 tie on the final end.

Chris Gill saw his advantage vanish as Ian Smith, trailing 11-5, picked seven shots without reply to go 11-12 ahead and finished winning 13-15.

Strollers did well to win the aggregate points against Jolly Farmers, which was thanks to a 25-7 success from Kath Beck, Alan Warne and Alan Everitt against David Allen.

This covered the reply from the Farmers’s Sue Hoyles of 8-24.

Parthians’s John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix scored 15 shots to three against to win 21-15 after being 6-12 down.

A40, matched against third-placed Invaders, saw the latter and favourites to win the game as they took all the points.

Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers won 38-6 and Chantal Spencer, John Spencer and Ian Tebbs won 19-12.

Holland Fen secured all the points from Punchbowlers with wins of 24-19 and 31-18 for skips Brian Boucher and Alex Tomlin.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, bottom team Vikings failed to negotiate a tough game against Feathers and finished the contest with zero points.

For the Feathers, Brian Sansam won 21-9 and Geoff Dawson triumphed 19-9.

Nomads moved to the top of the league with a maximum-points haul against previous leaders Boston Park.

The Park’s Alan Batchelor kept the game tight but fell at the end 14-10 to Ken Burr.

Bernard Woods, for the Park, fell 22-10 to Barry Beagles.

Breakaways moved to second when they secured all the points from Poachers.

Carol Dowse, Derek Butwright and Ivan Dilley were involved in a roller coaster game, beating Bob Tingey 21-20.

Jan Currie, Sally Harper and Gordon Gallichan collected the rest of the points with a win of 33-9.

Cosmos skips Bob Thompson and Andrew Dunnington won all six points from their game against the Golfers, posting winning scorecards of 18-7 and 14-8.

Dynamics moved up the table when they defeated Patriarchs, who only scored on nine ends overall, Dynamics winning 60-15.

The Cammacks Division Three’s top two, Fairways and The Saxons, maintained their positions.

The Fairways widened the gap when they defeated U3 on both rinks, Hazel Smith winning 19-9 and Anthea Hall 18-13.

The Saxons were matched against Central, which saw the latter winning the aggregate points by two shots with an overall win of 27-25.

Phoenix eclipsed Bias and Phantoms won against Amateurs.

For Phoenix, Phylis Desmond, Lyn Limb and Simon Sperring won 22-10 and Susan Grundy, Roger Limb and Gordon Neal triumphed 22-11.

Phantoms skips Nick Whitmore and Kevin Rockall would be really pleased to win all the points with successes of 13-12 and 21-17.

The Hotspurs versus Shipmates game saw the latter winning four of the six points at stake.

The Coulson-Greenhough-Robinson trio were in good form for Shipmates, winning 20-12, Robert Druce replying for Hotspurs with a close 14-15 win .