Enders maintain bowls advantage

Eastenders are maintaining their points advantage and giving nearest rivals Carlton Road a steep hill to climb at thr summit of the Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

Both collected maximum points this week.

Eastenders defeated third-place Invaders 43-28 and the Road defeated Strollers 44-17.

From the chasing pack, only A40 picked up maximum points.

Matched against bottom team Royal Mail, Arnold Bennett won 21-10 and Jean Cammack needed a last end count of two to succeed 18-17.

Holland Fen might have though they should have won the lion’s share of the points, but that was not the case as Red 5 put in a good performance to triumph 31-29.

Parthians claimed the aggregate from Jolly Farmers thanks to John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix (23-11), which covered the reply from Sue Hoyles (14-13).

Punchbowlers should have won all the points from their game with IBC but had to be happy with five points as Jeff Skelton tied 17-17 with Dennis Ellis and Ian Drury won 21-14.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Nomads were on a bye week but rivals Boston Park and Autos both let two points drift away.

The Park were matched against Poachers, the second-placed team triumphing 27-26 overall.

Third-placed Autos were matched against Vikings and this was also a one-shot victory of 36-35.

Breakaways, in fourth, shared the rink points with Feathers but the latter picked up the extra points thanks to Derek Hunn (21-10)

Golfers were the only team to pick up all six points when they defeated Dynamics, skips David Marshall and Graham Scarboro with scorecards of 17-10 and 22-12.

Cosmos and Patriarchs shared the rink points but Michael Rate, for Patriarchs, had a good win against in-form Andrew Dunnington (22-9), covering the reply from Cosmos’s Jean Thompson (15-12).

The Fairways are looking like hot favourites for the Cammacks Division Three title.

Matched against highly-rated Saxons, Anthea Hall had a formidable lead with 11 ends played and won 20-8. Carol Nundy triumphed 23-18.

Central, in second, also picked up all of the points when they defeated U3.

Brian Hunn won 19-11 and captain Fred Epton succeeded 19-7.

Phoenix and the Shipmates both picked up four points.

The former were matched against Hotspurs and winning the points for Phoenix was Simon Sperring’s rink (25-4).

The Shipmates succeeded against the Phantoms (33-30).

The Burtons, in third, were matched against Amateurs, the latter taking five of the six points at stake with an overall success of 35-26.