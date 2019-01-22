Enders open up a nine point lead over Road

Eastenders have opened up a nine-point gap at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

They began last week’s play six points ahead of Carlton Road, and helped their cause against second-bottom Strollers.

However, they possibly should have stretched their lead further, only to hit the buffers when Strollers’s Kath Beck, Alan Warne and Alan Everitt beat Stuart Moore, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters 20-17. Richard Vinter cruised home for the Enders with a win of 27-8.

Second-placed Carlton Road dropped points to Holland Fen.

Brian Boucher won against the Road’s Pete Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary 19-15, while Ian Clark, Daniel Harrison and Geoff Parker tied 14-14 with Holland Fen’s Alex Tomlin.

Invaders dropped two points to Punchbowlers and IBC, in fifth, dropped all the points against Jolly Farmers.

It was a very close game but the Farmers’s skips Joe Moore and Sue Hoyles were resilient and won 17-15 and 18-17.

A40 picked up four points from Red 5, Bill Hodges, Yvonne Smith and Ian Smith winning 22-15 for the latter.

Parthians’s John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix triumphed 23-14 against Royal Mail’s Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp, while Diane Bedford, Ann Martin And Pete Bedford added a 21-17 score to secure the points.

The T& B Containers Division Two is proving very competitive, and the top four have just four points separating them.

Leaders Nomads failed to win a point against Autos and dropped to second as skips Joyce Townsend and Jeff Homewood secured wins of 17-12 and 22-12 as the Autos moved up to fourth spot.

Boston Park, who were in second spot, went top on shot difference when they were matched against the Golfers, the Golfers winning the aggregate points thanks to a win of 24-12 for Barrie Williamson, David Marshall and Graham Scarboro.

Replying for the Park, Ron Thacker, Chips Davey and Alan Batchelor secured the two points to snatch the top position.

Breakaways maintained third spot with a win against Patriarchs.

The question is should it have been all six? But the Patriarchs’s two Rooneys, along with skip Alan Woods, stormed back to win 18-16.

The Feathers, on paper, were not favourites to win against Poachers, but that is what they did.

Skips Geoff Dawson and Brian Sampson enjoyed successes of 16-11 and 19-15.

The bottom two played each other and it was rock bottom Vikings who won all the points, although the result did not change their pointion in the table.

Dynamics had no answer to Vikings skips John Stray and Doug Stables, who won 25-15 and 26-11.

In the Cammacks Division Three, leaders Central dropped to third as they were on a bye week.

Fairways and Saxons picked up maximum points to leapfrog them.

The Fairways had a tough game on their hands but nevertheless proved strong enough for the challenge against Amateurs, who were in second spot.

Lorna Locking, Chris Gill and Heather Scarboro won 22-12 and Mavis Ablard, Hazel Smith and Anthea Hall triumphed 19-7.

The Saxons, who were fifth in the table, shot up to second with wins of 19-12 and 17-14 from their game against Phoenix.

Possibly the best result of the evenings play was Phantoms’s maximum points haul from their game with Hotspurs. The Blissett-Sawer-Whitmore trio won 16-14 and Boswell, Brennan and Edwards triumphed 18-15.

Burtons versus Bias saw the Burtons finish with four points. Gordon Taylor, Terry Marshall and Barry Howard dropped a count of two to lose 14-13 on the last end to Dave Mays. However, Glynne Goringe, Bill Daubney and Dave Bailey won Burtons the extra points (29-6).

U3, matched against higher opponents Shipmates, won four points.

Doing well for U3 were Peter Thompson, Sandra Copeland and Peter Copeland, who won 24-12, covering the reply from Shipmates’s Ted Vere, who triumphed 20-13.