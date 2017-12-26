Enders put more pressure on the leaders

Carlton Road’s lead at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One was cut when they found IBC a tough nut to crack.

They began the week with an-eight point advantage, but that was reduced to six by the end of play.

It could have been closed down even further but for two very crucial ends for the leaders when Les Feary, on end 15, picked up a count of six and Chris Gill, on end 19, picked up a count of five.

For the leaders, Ian Clark, Chelsea Tomlin and Les Feary triumphed 24-8 and Pete Clark, Daniel Harrison and Chris Gill were given a real test by Steve Shaw, Colin Box and Tony Powell, who were never behind, leading 5-27 at 17 ends.

Gill picked up 10 shots without reply, closing the margin down to a loss of 15-27 and four points to the team.

Eastenders, in second, had no problems winning all six points thanks to wins for Richard Vinter (22-8) and Paul Flatters (26-7).

Third-placed Holland Fen’s strong trio of Bazza Wilson, Eric Dilnott and Ron Flowers were matched against Jolly Farmers’ Sue Hoyles, the Fenmen winning 31-12.

Meanwhile, Ab French, George Hardstaff and Mick Tomlin forced a tie with the Farmers’ Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and David Allen 17-17.

Invaders versus Norprint saw another 5-1 result, with Invaders being the successful team.

Rod West tied with Geoff Taylor (10-10) and Ian Tebbs triumphed 24-13.

Two teams in the lower regions of the table, Royal Mail and Strollers, were matched against each other, the result going to Royal Mail thanks to Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp winning 21-14.

Replying for Strollers, Edna Priestley, Alan Everitt and Mick Hippisley were 13-7 down but recovered to win 13-17, but it was for two points only.

A40 versus Punchbowlers saw all the points going to A40.

The scores did not reflect the closeness of the game.

Pauline Richardson had to play really well to defeat Steve Skelton 16-11 and Jean Cammack, 14-11 ahead, was forced to select another gear to pull away to win 25-12 as Ian Drurys good attempts were always thwarted.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Boston Park pulled out all the stops to defeat Cosmos.

Alan Batchelor, leading 10-9, put in a run of scoring ends to lead 18-9 which put him In control.

And with the help of Tony Hill and Chris Barty they held the opposition off to win 20-17.

Betty Hill, Nigel Taylor and Claire Britchford, 5-9 down, also took control of the second half of the game, winning 18-13.

Parthians moved back to the top spot with an expected win against Feathers.

Ann Martin, Keith Nix and Pete Bedford found themselves only one shot ahead at end 16, but two counts of three saw them ease home 23-17.

Elaine Edmonds, Phyl Bourne and Phil Markham were 10-2 ahead at seven ends and eased home 15-11.

Breakaways started the evening top of the table but they relinquished the top spot when they could only pick up two points from the Golfers.

For Breakaways, Jan Currie, Ann Jackson and Derek Butwright finished strongly to win 16-21, but this did not cover the reply from the Golfers’ Barrie Williamson, Mick Nundy and David Marshall, who triumphed 23-13.

Autos, in third spot, got no joy from their game against Poachers, falling on both rinks.

For the Poachers, Mick Dodes won with plenty to spare 23-6 and Eric Ulyatt, 8-13 behind, squeezed home 18-17.

Patriarchs versus Vikings saw the higher team Patriarchs win the lion’s share of the points.

For Vikings, Keith Stones picked up a last-end count three to win 14-15.

Replying for Patriarchs, Pat Woods, Robert Goodale and Alan Woods always had the upper hand with a winning scorecard of 18-11 for the aggregate points.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Nomads are on the move up the table.

And with new signing Derek Smith on board they could be pushing for a promotion spot.

Matched against Bias, Mel Maddison won 18-8 and Derek Smith gave his opposition just five scoring opportunities to win 26-7.

Phoenix put in a very good performance against a strong Central team, which saw them winning 19-11 and and 16-12.

Tryers and Shipmates produced a tied game.

For Tryers, Pete Sharman won 21-17 and, replying for Shipmates, Walter Parker needed counts of 1-2 on the last two ends to win 16-20 and a share of the points.

Amateurs maintained their third position even though they were understrength against nearest rivals U3.

Ann Thomas, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet were never behind and won two points with a win of 7-23.

Replying for U3, Peter Copeland, Sandra Copeland and Michael Bolsin - playing against the under-strength set - gained a win of 38-9.

High-riding Dynamics had to be happy to share the rink points against Hotspurs.

For Dynamics, Graham Wilkinson triumphed 18-8.

Replying for the Hotspurs, Roy Pepperdine, debutant Sharon Druce and Robert Druce dictated the game from end six and won 16-20 to gain two very good points for the underdogs.