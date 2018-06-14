Epic trail is conquered by Jackie

Jackie Hallett and Bethany Lines represented Boston Community Runners this weekend.

Jackie travelled to Barkston, near Grantham for the inaugural running of the Van ‘Elnor 10k trail run.

There was one rather tough hill and stepping stones over a stream to negotiate on the course, but Jackie ran a super time of 1:09.39.

In the opposite direction, Bethany headed to Hull for the 10k which is part of the Run For All series.

Although conditions were warm, Bethany finished in 53.45, just 30 seconds off her personal best time.

Both ladies are regulars at the Boston Community Runners’ Thursday evening runs from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to join in.