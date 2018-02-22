Erin leads the runners home

Runners at the penultimate match in the Boston and District Athletic Club Junior Cross Country series enjoyed fine, bright weather conditions on Saturday morning.

Many contestants produced series-best times for the Punchbowl Lane course.

In the race for boys and girls in years one and two, over approximately 600m, Erin Norton (BADAC) finished first in 2 mins 43 secs, some 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Evie Large (Bicker School).

In third place was Harry Stokes (Friskney School), who recorded 3 mins 07 secs with a fast finishing Mia Clark-Atkin (BADAC) finishing in fourth position in 3 mins 13 secs.

The years three and four race, over approximately 1,200m, was a closely-contested event with just eight seconds separating the first three runners.

First across the line was Jack Clark-Atkins (BADAC), who clocked 3 mins 55 secs, with Charlie Jackson (Bicker School) closing in over the final hundred yards to claim second position on 4.00 mins.

Just three seconds behind in third place was Prue Gilbert (Bicker School) on 4 mins 03 secs.

Fourth and fifth positions were filled by Friskney School representatives.

George Ranyard recorded 4 mins 20 secs and Charlie Stokes 4 mins 28 secs ahead of Lea Frick (BADAC) 4 mins 35 secs and Harvey Grainger in 6 mins 34 secs..

Representatives in school years five and six competed over approximately 1,600m with Jessica Frick (BADAC) making the running right from the start.

Jessica crossed the finish line in 6 mins 27 secs, ahead of Bicker School runnersHolly Jackson (6 mins 41 secs) and Oliver Gilbert (6 mins 47 secs).

Scarlet Stokes (Friskney) was fourth in 7 mins 55 secs.

Competing over the same 1,600m track, years six and seven runner Alex Frick (BADAC) recorded another consistent performance, clocking 6 mins 38 secs.

The final races in the 2017-18 series of junior cross country events is on Saturday, March 17.

The first race will begin at 10am.