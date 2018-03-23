Erin succeeds after a 20-second lead

The sixth and final match in the Boston and District Athletic Club series of Junior Cross Country races was held at the Punchbowl Lane course in bitterly cold and windy conditions on Saturday morning.

In the 600m event for runners in school years one and two, Erin Norton (Swineshead Primary and BADAC) had a 20-second advantage at the finish line, recording 2 mins 39 secs.

Evie Large (Bicker Prep) was second, crossing the finish line in 2 mins 59 secs, ahead of Mia Clark-Atkins (Fleet Primary and BADAC), who clocked 3 mins 05 secs for third position.

Friskney Primary representative Harry Stone finished in fourth place in 4 mins 10 secs.

In the years three and four challenge, Jack Clark-Atkins (Fleet Primary & BADAC) paced the 1200m well, claiming a clear victory at the finish and recording 4 mins 06 secs.

Charlie Stone (Friskney Primary) was runner-up in 4 mins 22 secs, just three seconds ahead of schoolmate George Ranyard, who crossed the finish line third.

Lea Frick (Horncastle Primary & BADAC) clocked 4 mins 34 secs with two Bicker Prep representatives - Toby Maude (5 mins 18 secs) and Harvey Grainger (6 mins 12 secs) filling fifth and sixth positions.

The years five and six boys and girls contested the 1600m course and Jessica Frick (Horncastle Primary & BADAC) took the initiative from the start, establishing a good lead and finishing strongly in 6 mins 36 secs for a comprehensive victory.

Oliver Gilbert (Bicker Prep) was second in 7 mins 25 secs, with Scarlett Stone (Friskney Primary) third, recording 7 mins 26 secs.

The years seven and eight runners contested the same 1600m course, with Paige Elding (BADAC) achieving the win in 6 mins 38 secs.

Alex Frick claimed second place after recording 6 mins 58 secs.