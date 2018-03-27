Ethan’s squash title

There was local junior success in the annual Boston Junior Open at Boston Squash and Racketball Club.

The tournament attracts nationally-ranked juniors from across the country, but Lincolnshire was well represented.

Ethan Brown won the boys’ under 19 category, beating Thomas Ashley from Leicestershire in the final.

Meanwhile, Oliver Cawston finished runner-up in a competitive boys’ under 13 event contested by 10 players. He upset the seedings to get to the final, losing out to Rawdon Prothero from Cambridgeshire.

Greg Cawston, Sam Proctor and Ben Green also represented Boston Squash and Racketball Club in the boys’ under 11, 13 and 17 competitions respectively, gaining good experience for the future.

The Boston Junior Open is an England Squash-sanctioned junior event, which means players can earn ranking points.