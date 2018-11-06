European Tour dream on hold

The European Tour dream is on hold for another year for three Boston golfers.

Dave Coupland, Billy Spooner and Jordan Wrisdale were all in action in Spain this week, competing in round two of European Tour Q School.

However, all three missed out on places in the third and final round.

Wrisdale had four strong rounds at El Encin Golf Hotel, Alcara de Henares.

He finished Friday’s opening round on -5 after going round in 67.

He shot par rounds on Saturday and Sunday, before finishing on -1 on Monday.

Wrisdale placed tied for 35th.

Coupland was competing at Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, Alicante.

He also finished tied for 35th in his field after rounds of 69, 75, 68 and 69 gave him an overall total of -3.

Spooner, meanwhile, was at Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, where he had experience following the previous week’s EuroPro Tour Championships.

He finished tied for 59 followng rounds of 70, 78, 73 and 71 for an overall score of +4.