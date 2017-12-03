Exciting year ahead at racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse has announced its 2018 programme.

Half of the 22 fixtures will be staged over weekends, on holidays and during the evening.

There are many highlights from January through to December, with accompanied children admitted free of charge to all fixtures - with the exception of the racing and music events - and discounted tickets available for young adults and seniors.

During midweek fixtures, which make up 45 per cent of the calendar, the track adopts a ‘one enclosure’ policy, meaning everyone can enjoy the best that’s on offer for a very affordable price.

Adults pay just £10 when purchased in advance (£15 on the day).

Young adults aged 18 to 24, who register for a pass, can get in for £5.

Accompanied under 18s are admitted free of charge.

Everybody can utilise the County Enclosure, with the best views, bars and eateries – as well as the rest of the racecourse, including watching the horses in the parade ring, visiting the Winners Enclosure and cheering their chosen horse home at the winning line.

New for 2018 is an advance ‘Ten for £10’ offer – all 10 visitors get admission, a race-card and a cup of tea or coffee for £10 each.

January 17 will see the season launched, with the races worth £80,000 in prize-money, including a Listed mares’ bumper race and a graduation chase, each with £20,000 prize funds.

Diary dates will be January 17, February 6, February 28, March 26, April 11, May 11, June 22, November 8, November 22, December 6.

On Super Sundays the racecourse has a three-enclosure system with a wide selection of bars and eateries, plus children’s entertainment like pony rides as standard.

Sunday Social admission offers a 20 per cent discount on four or more Tattersalls tickets bought in advance.

Diary dates will be February 18, March 11 and May 20.

You can keep the kids entertained at three fantastic family fun days.

Diary date will be April 2, July 98, August 5.

And don’t forget Ladies’ Days, where you can dress to impress.

Diary dates will be: July 21, October 20.

Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs have rocked the racecourse in recent years, but who will be the star acts in 2018 as the Jockey Club Live Presents…

Diary dates will be: June 1, August 18.

There will also be the Prelude Beer Festival on September 29 and Winter Ladies’ Day on September 29, plus the ever-popular Boxing Day event.

For more information visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk.