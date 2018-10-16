Fenmen lose ground on top two

The top three seemed to be in control at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health and Podiatry Care Division One table until this week.

Holland Fen, equal second with Eastenders on 24 points, lost to IBC and fell four points behind.

Doing the damage for IBC were Steve Shaw, Richard Shaw and Tony Powell (19-13), which covered the reply from the Fenmen’s Brian Boucher (12-17).

Enders had no problems picking up all six from their game with A40, Jean Cammack dropping her first points of the season to Mark Whyers, Matt Whyers and Richard Vinter (22-7).

The rest of the points were won by Paul Flatters (28-7).

Leaders Carlton Road had a clean sweep of the points when they defeated Jolly Farmers.

Royal Mail are finding it hard going to deliver two winning scorecards.

Against fourth-placed Invaders they missed out 19-15 and 20-15 to skips Rod West and Scott Whyers.

Red 5 are showing improved form and, against Punchbowlers, captain Bob Lody, Colin Price and Mandy Cook won 20-13 for the aggregate points.

Dave Gill replied 16-19.

Promoted Parthians did brilliantly when they defeated high-riding Strollers.

Diane Bedford, Ann Martin and Pete Bedford tied 14-14 with Norman Bellamy while Elaine Edmonds, Phyl Bourne and Phil Markham cruised home 20-13 against Mick Hippisley.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Cosmos are setting the pace.

Against Dynamics, they secured all six points with wins of 22-15 and 14-11 for Andrew Dunnington and Bob Thompson.

Breakaways picked up maximum points against Vikings while Nomads defeated Poachers.

Doing the job for the Nomads team were Mel Maddison, Ken Burr and Derek Smith (20-4).

Poachers skip Bob Tingey replied 10-19 for two points.

Golfers picked up all six points against Patriarchs.

Roy Vinter won 16-12 against Michael Rate and David Marshall triumphed 25-12.

Autos versus Feathers saw the rink points shared.

Bernard Skelton lead 18-12 with three ends remaining but did not score another shot and lost 18-20 to Feathers’ Brian Simpson, Keith Posey and Brian Sansam.

Autos won the other rink 22-17.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Fairways kept their run going against Central, Pam Toy, Carol Nundy and Anthea Hall winning 16-11 and Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro triumphing 21-7.

Amateurs, in second, also picked up maximum points in their defeat of Shipmates, with skips Mick Greet and Tony Nixon winning 22-10 and 22-8.

Saxons claimed another six points, this time against U3, skips Tony Hall and Alan Dunnett winning 16-12 and 16-11.

At the bottom end of the table the Phantoms are struggling for points.

Against leaders Burtons, scorecards of 21-13 for Dave Bailey and 23-7 for Barry Howard settled the outcome.

Hotspurs did really well to pick up all six from Bias.

Robert Druce and Mick Carr both won 18-14.