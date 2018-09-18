Fenmen show their credentials

Holland Fen got the better of defending champions Eastenders in week two of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics and Foot Care Division One.

The experienced rink of Colin Palmer, George Hardstaff and Jim Gott were comfortable winners 19-10 against Paul Flatters’ rink, but Richard Vinter’s set gained a last-end shot to gain two points.

Promoted team Strollers are making an impact and had a 6-0 victory over Punchbowlers, T. Beck and M. Hippersley skipping winning rinks.

Carlton Road moved top with a 6-0 victory over Royal Mail while Invaders had two big rink wins against Jolly Farmers and look a threat to the top teams.

Parthians, new to Division One, gained six points against Red 5, who look destined to struggle again.

Jean Cammack’s set gained the aggregate points in a 4-2 win over IBC.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Cosmos gained a 4-2 victory against Poachers, with Bob Thompson’s rink winning 19-14 with R. Tingey’s rink getting the two points for the Poachers.

The two promoted teams were in a tight match.

Dynamics just managed the aggregate in a 4-2 win over Nomads.

Graham Wilkinson’s 16-12 just edged Derek Smith’s 15-12 over Jonathan West’s set.

Boston Park versus Vikings was another even match and only two shots decided the aggregate.

Clare Britchford’s set (16-13) just outdid the Vikings’ Dougie Staples set by one shot to win.

Autos and Patriarchs was even closer with one shot separating the teams.

Ray Woods’ two-shot victory for Patriarchs was one more than that of Jeff Homewood’s for Autos.

The Golfers recovered from last week’s defeat to register a 5-1 win over Feathers, B. Sansam and G Scarboro drawing but D. Marshalls rink winning 27-9 for Golfers.

In the Cammacks Division Three, The Burtons maintained maximum points but it was a tight game on both rinks against U3.

T. Dunnington won 18-15 and C. Hill 16-14.

Tony Nixon’s Amateurs were too good for Phoenix with Tony’s rink winning 21-11 and Mick Greet successful 26-14

The Saxons had a 6-0 victory over new team The Phantoms, experienced players skipped by A. Dunnett and T. Hill proving too good.

Could it be Fairways’ season this year? They continued a good start with a 4-2 victory over Bias.

Heather Scarboro’s set win of 20-7 outweighed Ivan Robert’s set win for Bias.

Central could also be title challengers despite a bad start last week. Fred Epton and Brian Hunn skipped rinks to victory over Hotspurs.