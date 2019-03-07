Final roll-up success

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s section finished their Winter Roll-Ups with eight teams of three players competing a ribbon 10-hole stableford.

Each player was given a coloured ribbon and whichever player had the colour placed in the bottom of the hole saw their score count.

Jacquie Short, Chris Needham and Pam Bett (pictured) won with 36 points ahead of Pam Hyde, Ann Gullick and Chris Sherriff with 32 points, pushing Kath Yates, Ruth Street and Jean Flynn into third on countback.

The 2s competition was won by Anne Wallhead on the fifth hole.