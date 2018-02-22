Final spot for young bike ace

Mickie Simpson reached the final at an amateur meeting in Leicester at the weekend.

The teenage speedway ace entered the 125/150cc class as well getting in some practice on a 500cc machine, which he will ride in the British Young Lions series later this year.

The tricky conditions saw 13-year-old Mickie, from Wrangle, fall in his first heat while leading.

He made amends by winning his next two rides before another fall, again while leading, in his fourth ride.

Mickie had to win the B final to make the final four, and he did just that.

But the useful experience on the 500 machine took its toll as he began to suffer from arm ache.

With the new season loomingh, Mickie opted not to risk further injury and guided the bike to a third-place finish.