Finch just misses out on fight title

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Angelica Finch missed out on claiming a national title on Wednesday night.

Boxing in Manchester, she found herself up against tough a Liverpudlian opponent in the National Association of Boys and Girls’ Boxing Clubs.

Finch, who has been training with the England squad, was confident of a win.

She started the first round well and was landing some classy punches.

The second round saw the Liverpudlian come back into the fight, scoring with some body shots and upping her work rate.

It was all to fight for in the final round and both girls wanted it.

Both were showing heart and determination.

At the final bell the decision could have gone either way, but it was the girl from Liverpool who got the win via a split decision.

Finch vowed to come back stronger and plans to win the title next year.

Another of Boston’s young boxers, Harvey ‘The Tank’ Harmon was in action on Saturday, boxing in St Neots.

He was up against Bill Davies from All Saints Boxing Club.

Davies started the bout strongly and took the first round, but it was Harvey who showed the better work in the second.

He continued to chase down Davies and at the end of the bout it was the All Saints lad who got the verdict.