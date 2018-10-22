Finch wins Esker Box Cup in Ireland

Angelica Finch claimed gold in Ireland representing East Midlands in the Esker Box cup tournament.

Angelica, who trains at the new Boston Town ABC on the Norfolk Street Industrial estate, had a straight final against Danish Champion Freja Hanson Jyllinge, competing at 57kg.

Finch celebrates gold.

This was a bout Finch was in no mind-set to lose and her performance proved that.

In round one she took control of the ring, pressuring Hanson Jyllinge back against the ropes with straight long punches down the middle and hard forceful shots to the body.

This caused the ref to give the Dane a standing eight count.

Round two saw Finch once again take control of the ring, keeping Hanson Jyllinge at bay with long straight punches and counter punches down the middle, making the Danish champion miss.

Round three saw both girls really step up their game, both determined to win this match.

Hanson Jyllinge tried to put Finch under pressure by coming forward but it was Finch who won the round by stepping up with three and four-shot counter combinations.

Finch was awarded the unanimous decision to claim another gold medal.

Angelica thanked her dad and coach Jim Finch and Audrius Drickus for helping her train and East Midlands Amateur Boxing for the opportunity to fight for them.