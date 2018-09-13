Firefighters help team to second

Boston Squash Club players Ady Proctor and Simon Jackson represented the British Fire Service’s national squash team in Nottingham this weekend.

Competing against teams from the Police Force, combined Armed Forces and the Civil Service they began the Quadrangular Tournament with a 3-2 team sucess against the combined forces on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning the team were beaten 3-2 by the police.

However, the ended the event on a high by beating the Civil Service 4-1, enough to secure second place behind the police.

Pictured are Ady (right) and Simon.